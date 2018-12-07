CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Tereza Vanisova scored in the second period, Vendula Pribylova added a goal in the third, and Carly Jackson made 40 saves as the University of Maine held on for a 2-1 victory over Harvard in a nonconference women’s hockey game Friday night.

Vanisova took a pass from Alyson Matteau and fired home a wrister from the slot at 7:12 of the second. Pribylova extended the lead on a breakaway during a delayed penalty 6:58 into the third.

Jackson faced heavy pressure in the third period turning aside 18 of Harvard’s 19 shots to help the Black Bears (11-7-1) improve to 4-1 in their last five games.

Keely Moy ended the shutout bid with a power-play goal with 5:46 left.

Lindsay Reed made 27 saves for the Crimson (4-6-1).

COLBY 1, NICHOLS 1: Lucy Dembeck scored in the first period and Nina Prunster stopped 16 shots as the Mules (3-2-1) skated to a tie with the Bison (7-2-2) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Moira Mullaney and Anna Cosentino assisted Dembeck’s goal. Mikayla Castro tied the game 8:18 into the second.

Cassandra Goyette made 43 saves for Nichols.

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 1, USM 0: Brittany Tierney scored with 7:58 left to give the Pilgrims (2-10-1, 2-5-1 New England Hockey Conference) a victory over the Huskies (3-5-3, 3-4-1) in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Whitney Padgett made 27 saves for the Huskies, who outshot the Pilgrims, 38-28.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 8, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: Nick O’Connor had two goals and an assist as the Mules (3-2-2, 1-2-1 NESCAC) routed the Camels (2-5-1, 0-4-1) in New London, Connecticut.

Justin Grillo, Thomas Stahlhuth, Spencer Hewson, Billy Overby, Michael Morrissey and Zack Hale also scored for the Mules.

TUFTS 6, BOWDOIN 1: Cal LeClair had two third-period goals and Drew Hotte stopped 32 shots as the Jumbos (4-4, 2-3) handled the Polar Bears (3-4-1, 1-2-1) in Malden, Massachusetts.

Sam Topham scored for the Polar Bears. Alex Zafonte and Erik Wurman combined for 34 saves.

NORWICH 5, USM 0: Brett Ouderkirk had two goals, and Coby Downs and Jordan Hall each had a goal and an assist for the Cadets (6-3-1, 4-3 New England Hockey Conference) against the Huskies (1-9-2, 1-6-1) in Gorham.

Tom Auburn made 22 saves for the win. Paul Leger stopped 31 shots for Southern Maine.

