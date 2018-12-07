YORK — Margaret McNeil scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter Friday night as Yarmouth pulled away en route to a 41-33 victory against York in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball opener.

Friday was the opening night of high school basketball around the state.

Yarmouth led 16-10 at halftime, then used a 19-9run in the third period to make it 35-19.

Hope Olsen added 11 points for the Clippers.

Jackie Tabora led York with 12 points, including 8 of 10 from the foul line.

GREELY 64, CAPE ELIZABETH 27: Anna DeWolfe scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter as Greely opened a 23-6 lead at Cape Elizabeth.

Camille Clement added 15 points and Brooke Obar chipped in with 13 for Greely.Brooke Harvey led Cape Elizabeth with nine.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 44, POLAND 41: Sierra Lyman had 16 points and Kylee Emery added 10 to lead the Raiders at Fryeburg.

Allie Ferland and Sophie Valley each had nine points for the Knights.

GARDINER 53, MEDOMAK VALLEY 44: Bailey Poore scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers at Gardiner.

SOUTH PORTLAND 59, BONNY EAGLE 28: Maggie Whitmore scored 14 points for the Red Riots at Standish.

Keisha Towle added 11 points, and Maria Degifico, Bella Cloutier and Jena Leckie tossed in six apiece in a balanced offense.

ST. DOMINIC 52, TRAIP ACADEMY 43: Skye Rogers scored 14 points and the Saints led 46-25 after three quarters at Kittery.

Rebecca Zimmerman added 12 points for St. Dom’s.

Jen McCluskey scored 14 points for Traip.

MARSHWOOD 59, FALMOUTH 42: Natalie Herbold had 11 of her team-leading 17 points in the third quarter as the Hawks pulled away at Falmouth.

Chelsea Gravier went 8 of 9 from the line and scored 25 points for Falmouth.

GORHAM 82, MASSABESIC 55: Mackenzie Holmes scored 38 points to lead the Rams at Gorham.

Holmes scored 26 in the first half to help Gorham take a 48-24 lead.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 39, CAMDEN HILLS 28: The Eagles used a 20-11 second-half advantage to pull away at Newcastle.

MT. ARARAT 39, LEAVITT 30: The Eagles recovered from a 9-2 deficit after the first quarter to defeat the Hornets at Topsham.

BRUNSWICK 72, MORSE 28: Charlotte MacMillan scored her 14 points in the first half and combined with 11 points from Logan Brown to build a 50-12 halftime lead for the Dragons at Brunswick.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 68, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 34: Catherine Reid had 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter as the Panthers opened a 43-19 halftime lead at Old Orchard Beach.

Margaret Larsen had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for NYA. Katherine Larson added 13 points.

FREEPORT 45, SACOPEE VALLEY 24: Caroline Smith scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Falcons, who took a 21-8 halftime lead at Freeport.

Rachel Wall added 10 points for Freeport.

SCARBOROUGH 41, SANFORD 38: Madison Blanche scored 17 points and hit a pair of clutch free throws to lift the Red Storm at Scarborough.

With Sanford trailing 39-38 with six seconds remaining and the ball, Blanche stole the inbounds pass, got fouled, and hit two free throws to make it 41-38.

PORTLAND 48, THORNTON ACADEMY 29: Amanda Kabantu had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 27-14 at the half in Portland.

Kiera Eubanks added 10 points and eight rebounds for Portland.

WELLS 48, WAYNFLETE 22: Grace and Franny Ramsdell combined for 21 of the 29 first-half points for the Warriors at Wells.

Franny Ramsdell finished with 21 points and Grace Ramsdell had 11.

