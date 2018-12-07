BASEBALL

The Boston Red Sox announced that Billy McMillon has been named manager of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the organization’s Triple-A affiliate.

Red Sox Vice President of Player Development Ben Crockett made the announcement Friday.

McMillon, 47, has spent the past 11 seasons in the Red Sox organization (2008-18), most recently serving as minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 2016-18. He managed for six seasons before that, including for Double-A Portland from 2014-15. In his debut with the Sea Dogs, he led the club to a franchise-record 88 wins and was named Eastern League Manager of the Year.

MAJOR LEAGUES: Jared Banner has been hired as the New York Mets’ executive director of player development after more than a decade with the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old Banner is a New York native who was Amherst’s baseball captain and joined the Red Sox front office as a fellow in 2007. He most recently served as Boston’s vice president of player personnel from 2017-18.

• Free agent pitcher Garrett Richards and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15.5 million, two-year contract.

Richards was 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA last season for the Los Angeles Angels before having reconstructive surgery in July.

To clear a roster spot, former Portland Sea Dogs infielder Carlos Asuaje was designated for assignment.

GOLF

PGA: The teams of Bryson DeChambeau-Kevin Na, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire and Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell shot 13-under 59 in scramble play Friday to share the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout at Naples, Florida.

LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were two strokes back at 61.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Charl Schwartzel holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 17th on his way to an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead after the second round of the South African Open on Friday.

The 2011 Masters champion moved to 12-under overall. Madalitso Muthiya (68) was second at 11 under.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Alex Morgan was named U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year for a second time after leading the national team with 18 goals in 19 games and helping it earn a spot in the World Cup next year in France.

Defender Tierna Davidson, who started in her first nine national team appearances, was named Young Player of the Year.

Morgan also earned Player of the Year honors in 2012, when she had 28 goals and helped the national team win an Olympic title.

