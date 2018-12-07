Just for the sake of discussion, how would Bruce Poliquin’s camp respond if the recount shows that Jared Golden actually won the first-round vote by a plurality, but Poliquin came out ahead in the later rounds with ranked-choice voting?
Lawrence Jamieson
Portland
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
-
Local & State
Toy Fund: Sole guardian of grandkids grateful for gifts
-
Arts & Entertainment
New play explores the love that Hollywood's most famous witch had for Maine
-
Local & State
For veterans who remember Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7 calls to mind response to 'infamy'
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' basketball preview: The Class AA race has tightened