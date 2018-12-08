Abby Lamontagne has scored a lot of goals in her high school hockey career. But one bugaboo has been against perennial power St. Dominic Academy.

Lamontagne broke her scoreless drought against the Saints with a hat trick and an assist Saturday as Cheverus/Kennebunk recorded a 4-1 victory.

The Stags improved to 5-0, including three shutouts. St. Dom’s, which won 55 of 61 games over the previous three seasons – including state titles in 2016 and 2017 – dropped to 1-2.

Lamontagne, a junior wing, said she had only one shot on goal in a 15-0 loss to St. Dom’s as a freshman. Last season the Saints won, 1-0.

“St. Dom’s has always been tough competition for me in particular … ” Lamontagne said. “Tonight was big on my part. So I was really excited about that.

“As a team I thought we played exceptionally well. Everyone moved the puck and everyone played well.”

Lamontagne opened the scoring 5:36 into the first period when she grabbed the puck in her defensive zone after a faceoff win by Sophia Pompeo. She went end-to-end and converted a 10-foot wrist shot that slipped through St. Dom’s goalie Maddi Boulet.

Three minutes later, Lamontagne assisted on a goal by Sarah Noyes. Lamontagne fired a cross-rink pass to Pompeo, whose shot was kicked out to Noyes, who put in the rebound.

The Saints got their only goal on a power play with 8:25 left in the second period when Gigi Ouellette took a pass from Bella Webster and beat Trinity Atwater (18 saves).

But Cheverus regained its two-goal advantage 2:21 before the end of the period. Pompeo intercepted an attempted clear and fired a shot through a screen from the right circle that was stopped by Boulet. Lamontagne was at the left post and buried the rebound.

“(Lamontagne) is really good. We know who she is because we’ve played against her for years,” said St. Dom’s defenseman Emma Theriault.

“We expect her to be out there, scoring and doing her thing. We are trying to focus on our offense and our coverage, but we knew she was one of the players to watch.”

The Saints spent big chunks of time in the offensive zone in the third period and had an opportunity to cut into their deficit with a power play midway through the period.

Lamontagne came up with a big defensive play, however, sliding across to block a shot by Emma Roy on a rebound.

“The best part about our girls is that even though we are short-handed – we really only played 51/2 forwards and three defensemen tonight – the girls are really adapting. They are playing different positions practically every shift,” Cheverus Coach Scott Rousseau said.

“They worked hard and played very intelligent hockey. They didn’t make many mental mistakes tonight and we had only a few turnovers. It’s a good recipe for success.”

Lamontagne iced the game with her third goal, on a power play with 4:33 left when she took a pass between the circles from defenseman Zoe Mazur and unleashed a quick wrister over Boulet’s glove.

Share

< Previous

Next >