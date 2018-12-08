Along with roll call votes last week, the House also passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 143), making further continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2019; and passed a resolution (H. Res. 1167), expressing the profound regret and sorrow of the House of Representatives on the death of George Herbert Walker Bush, forty-first President of the U.S.

The Senate also passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 143), making further continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2019; passed Savanna’s Act (S. 1942), to direct the Attorney General to review, revise, and develop law enforcement and justice protocols appropriate to address missing and murdered Native Americans; and passed a resolution (S. Res. 715), honoring the life of President George H.W. Bush.

HOUSE VOTES

MANAGING GOVERNMENT INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: The House has passed the Federal CIO Authorization Act (H.R. 6901), sponsored by Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, to establish the Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer, which would have responsibility for coordinating technology policies for the federal government. Hurd said the agency was needed to prevent the wasteful use of outdated technologies and “make sure American taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.” The vote, on Nov. 30, was unanimous with 391 yeas.

YEAS: Chellie Pingree, D-1st District; Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District

SENATE VOTES

REGULATING ENERGY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Bernard L. McNamee to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner for the remainder of a term ending in mid-2020. McNamee, currently an official at the Energy Department, had previously spent nine years as a energy lawyer at a Virginia law firm. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said McNamee’s experience in energy law gave him “expertise all across the energy sector,” including fossil fuels, renewable energy, and electricity. An opponent, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said McNamee’s history of “being a supporter of the fossil fuel industry, an opponent of clean energy, and an opponent of progress to combat climate change are alarming.” The vote, on Dec. 6, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.

YEAS: Susan Collins, R-Maine

NAYS: Angus King, I-Maine

CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kathleen Laura Kraninger to serve as Director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. Kraninger had previously been an official at the Office of Management and Budget and Homeland Security Department, and before that a staffer on House and Senate committees. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Kraninger “brings a wealth of experience to an agency in need of a renewed, consumer-focused mission.” The vote, on Dec. 6, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.

YEAS: Collins

NAYS: King

