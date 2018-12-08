MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Kanye West surprised fans at a tribute honoring the late rapper XXXTentacion during Art Basel, jumping onstage to perform a brand new song that features West and the rapper who was gunned down in Florida earlier this year.

During the Thursday night release party for XXXTentacion’s first posthumous album “Skins” at the RC Cola Plant, the entire album was initially played all the way through. When it played a second time, West abruptly walked onstage to perform “One-Minute” and the audience roared. An animated video for the song played in the background.

Kanye West surprised fans Thursday at a tribute honoring the late rapper XXXTentacion. Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Several other rappers, including Lil Wayne, Trippie Redd and PNB Rock, also paid tribute to the young rapper. Wayne gave an emotional performance of their song “Don’t Cry” and the crowd sang XXXTentacion’s part.

The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership in June. Officials said a struggle ensued when the rapper’s sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot him multiple times. The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

XXXTentacion was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

His music got a mega boost after his death.

His album was one of the top five most streamed on Apple Music in 2018 and his song “Sad!” was the second most-streamed song on Spotify this year.

