According to Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., there is too much “alarmism” about climate science (“More GOP lawmakers become climate-change skeptics,” Dec. 3, Page A3). He goes on to say: “You don’t hear … constructive, innovative solutions for the future” from people concerned about climate change. Nonsense!

A brand-new bipartisan bill co-sponsored by three Republican and three Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives represents just the kind of constructive innovation Sen. Sasse says he seeks. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act levies a steadily increasing fee on carbon dioxide pollution and returns 100 percent of the proceeds to American households.

The measure is grounded in good science and sound economics, not alarmism. Numerous studies show that it has the capacity to reduce our emissions quickly as it also sparks economic growth in all regions of the country. And recent surveys indicate that the carbon fee and dividend concept has broad support from more than two-thirds of Americans.

Thankfully, Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins and Rep. Chellie Pingree and Rep.-elect Jared Golden are not among the few who still doubt the reality of human-caused climate change. But they need to hear from you in support of this climate solution just the same. We look to them for the same kind of bipartisan leadership Maine’s members of Congress have been known for in the past.

Sam Saltonstall

Brunswick

