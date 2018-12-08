Re: George Lawson’s Dec. 1 letter to the editor, “Nuclear energy is the solution to carbon-based climate change“:
As we teach our children, it is important to think through consequences before making a decision. Until and unless there is a safe disposal solution to spent nuclear fuel rods, we should not build one more nuclear power plant.
For the sake of the planet, and in good conscience, we cannot replace our carbon footprint with a nuclear footprint. Renewable energy is the solution.
Nancy Brenerman
Portland
