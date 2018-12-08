CHICAGO — Jaylen Brown scored 23 points off the bench, Daniel Theis added a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 133-77 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Jayson Tatum had 18 points and Terry Rozier added 15 as the Celtics used a 17-0 start and a balanced attack to roll their second straight lopsided win after beating New York 128-100 on Thursday. The Celtics (15-10) have outscored opponents an average of 126.2 to 97.6 during their five-game run.

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, right, defends against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The 56-point loss was the worst in Bulls’ history, eclipsing a 53-point (127-74) defeat at Minnesota on Nov. 8, 2001.

Shaquille Harrison came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points for the Chicago, which has lost eight of nine. Zach LaVine had 11 for the Bulls (6-21), whose previous worst loss this season was by 39 points (122-83) to Toronto on Nov. 17.

The Celtics took charge early, racing ahead 17-0 as they shot 8 for 11 from the floor at the start. Boston led 35-17 after one quarter as it shot 60.9 percent, and led 64-43 at the half thanks to 52.4-percent shooting.

For the game, the Celtics outshot Chicago 53.8 percent to 38.3 percent.

The scoring in Boston’ first-half outburst was evenly distributed. Morris led with 12 points, while Tatum, Theis and Terry Rozier each had 10.

The Celtics’ biggest lead in the first half was 22 points and Chicago never got closer than 13.

Chicago missed its first 12 field goal attempts, prompting Coach Jim Boylen, the former UMaine player, to pull all five starters 4:45 in. The Bulls didn’t score until Jabari Parker hit a pair of free throws 6:18 in – raising a derisive cheer from the United Center crowd. Chicago didn’t get its first basket until Robin Lopez sank a turnaround hook 36 seconds later.

The Celtics kept the pressure on, outscoring Chicago 69-34 in the second half.

The Bulls fell flat after beating Oklahoma City 114-112 on Friday night on Lauri Markkanen’s layup in the closing seconds, giving Boylen his first win as an NBA head coach.

A longtime NBA assistant, Boylen took over Monday when Fred Hoiberg was fired following a 5-19 start. The Bulls lost at Indiana the following night in Boylen’s debut.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Forward/center Al Horford missed the game with a sore left knee after recording 19 points and 12 rebounds against New York on Thursday. … Forward/center Aron Baynes (sprained left ankle) also sat out. He limped off the court late in the last two minutes of the first quarter on Thursday versus the Knicks. … Forward Guerschon Yabusele had to be helped off the court midway through the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly.

Bulls: Coach Jim Boylen still isn’t sure when guard Kris Dunn (sprained left MCL) and forward Bobby Portis (sprained right MCL) will return. “Long-term health is what we’re about,” Boylen said. “We expect them back soon, any day, but not today. We’ll re-evaluate tomorrow.” … A longtime NBA assistant, Boylen said he’s very close to Hoiberg and said feelings are still “really raw” following the firing of his former boss. Boylen shook off questions about whether Hoiberg “lost the locker room.” “I approach the locker room different than Fred,” Boylen said. “It doesn’t mean better, worse or whatever. We’re different people.”

GOT MILK?

Boylen said he celebrated his first victory as an NBA head coach on Friday night at home with his family. “We had a bowl of cereal with my kids and watched the ‘Family Feud,’ ” he said.

NETS 112, KNICKS 104: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 20 to lead visiting Brooklyn.

Allen Crabbe scored 17 points, Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Joe Harris added 11 as Brooklyn won its second straight game. The Nets improved to 10-8.

Enes Kanter led the Knicks (8-19) with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Allonzo Trier had 15 points off the bench, Emmanuel Mudiay chipped in with 13 points and Damyean Dotson and Mario Hezonja each added 12 for New York, which has lost three straight and 5 of 6.

Brooklyn was coming off an emotional overtime win over Toronto on Friday, while the Knicks hadn’t played since Thursday. In this game it was the Nets who were the better, more in-sync squad.

HAWKS 106, NUGGETS 98: John Collins scored a career-high 30 points, and reserves Vince Carter and DeAndre’ Bembry fueled a third-quarter rally that helped Atlanta win at home.

Atlanta (6-20) snapped a four-game losing streak. Collins also had 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Hawks lost 138-93 at Denver on Nov. 15, and the Nuggets also controlled Saturday night’s game early on. But they faded in the finale of a five-game trip.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 11 rebounds, but Denver (17-9) dropped games on back-to-back nights for the first time all season after sweeping the first three situations. Juancho Hernangomez finished with 17 points and 10 boards.

CAVALIERS 116, WIZARDS 101: Rookie Collin Sexton matched a career high with 29 points, Tristan Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and Cleveland won at home.

Cleveland dominated, going ahead for good late in the first quarter and building a 29-point lead in the second half.

Wizards guard John Wall was held to a career-low one point in 26 minutes – a free throw early in the third quarter with Cleveland holding a 74-48 lead. Wall returned after missing Washington’s victory Wednesday night over Atlanta because of personal reasons.

The five-time All-Star, who didn’t participate in the shootaround Saturday because he was under the weather, missed all five shots and had six assists. Wall was taken out late in the third quarter and didn’t return.

PACERS 108, KINGS 97: Thaddeus Young had a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points as Indiana won at Indianapolis.

Playing their 10th straight game without injured All-Star Victor Oladipo, the Pacers relied on defense and scoring balance. Myles Turner contributed nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Domantas Sabonis and Darren Collison each scored 14 points, Cory Joseph added 11 and Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott finished with 10 apiece.

Buddy Hield scored 20 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 18 points and six assists for the Kings, who shot 42 percent as their three-game win streak ended. Sacramento, which entered shooting 48 percent from the field this season, was held to 42 percent.

With each squad playing the second of a back-to-back set, the game lacked the dizzying pace of the teams’ meeting of a week ago won by Sacramento, 111-110.

MAVERICKS 107, ROCKETS 104: Luka Doncic shrugged off a rough shooting night with 11 straight points to erase an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and Dallas, went on to its ninth consecutive home victory.

Doncic was 3 of 13 before hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to get Dallas within two. After Chris Paul missed two free throws, Doncic hit a floater in the lane for a tie, then followed an air-ball 3 from James Harden with another from long range for a 105-102 lead. It was the 26th lead change.

The Slovenian rookie had 21 points along with Wesley Matthews, who missed two free throws with a chance to put the game away in the final seconds. Eric Gordon missed a potential tying 3-pointer for Houston at the buzzer.

Harden overcame early foul trouble to finish with 35 points, and Paul had 23. Both finished with eight assists, but the Rockets couldn’t hold a lead less than two weeks after losing to the Mavericks by 20 points at home.

LAKERS 111, GRIZZLIES 88: LeBron James had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Los Angeles dominated at Memphis, Tennessee.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart added 16 points apiece, while JaVale McGee finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wayne Selden led Memphis with 17 points. Mike Conley added 12 points while struggling from the field, shooting 4 of 12 on the night, as Memphis shot 41 percent overall.

The Lakers extended their lead to as many as 29 before taking a 91-66 advantage into the fourth quarter. By the midway point of the fourth, Memphis had not made a significant dent in the Lakers’ lead and Grizzlies Coach J.B. Bickerstaff emptied his bench.

