A woman suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday afternoon inside a private club in Lewiston, police said.
The incident was reported at 4:40 p.m. at the Carleton Club on Sabattus Street.
When police and rescue workers arrived, they found one woman with minor wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating, and did not release information about whether someone will be charged.
The Sun Journal contributed to this story.
-
College
Oklahoma quarterback wins Heisman Trophy
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday's high school roundup: Gorham wins boys' hockey opener
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' hockey: Cheverus/Kennebunk keeps rolling
-
Life & Culture
Kanye West surprises XXXTentacion fans
-
Nation & World
Ammon Bundy goes from standoff to inclusive stance