A Sanford man faces several motor vehicle charges after his arrest on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates Saturday.

York County Sheriff William King said that Cedric Murley, 28, was arrested on Kennebunk Pond Road in Lyman about 2 a.m. when a deputy stopped him as he drove a Chevrolet pickup truck with plates registered to a Ford Escort.

Police said Murley was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release on a previous charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

Murley also had five outstanding warrants. His vehicle was towed and he was taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where bail set at $2,891.

Murley is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

