PHILADELPHIA — Army recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had two rushing touchdowns and Army beat Navy 17-10 to win its third straight game in the series Saturday.

Army (10-2) retained the Commander-In-Chief Trophy – awarded to the team with the best record in games among the three service academies – after winning it for the first time in 22 years last season and snuffed a late Navy (3-10) rally to retain possession of the prize,

With Navy down 10-7, quarterback Zach Abey lost a fumble on fourth-and-12 deep in its territory. Hopkins scored on a 1-yard run to make it 17-7 and give Army the cushion it needed to win in front of 66,729 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Army hopped and waved hands in celebration during a replay timeout and got the cadets in the stands to bounce along. They had good reason to celebrate: Army regained its grip in a series that had gotten out of hand. Navy had a series-best 14-game winning streak from 2002-2015 and leads the series, 60-52-7.

Kell Walker ran 51 yards to the 10 on the fourth play from scrimmage and Hopkins dashed in for the TD on the next play for a 7-0 lead.

FCS PLAYOFFS

EASTERN WASHINGTON 34, UC DAVIS 29: Eric Barriere accounted for four touchdowns and Sam McPherson scored on a 35-yard run with 26 seconds left to lift third-seeded Eastern Washington (11-2) over sixth-seeded UC Davis (10-3) in the quarterfinals at Cheney, Washington.

Eastern will be home against Maine next weekend.

UC Davis had taken a 29-28 lead with 1:13 left on Jake Maier’s second touchdown pass and 2-point PAT pitch.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 35, COLGATE 0: Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns, Bruce Anderson ran for 124 yards with a touchdown and top-seeded North Dakota State (13-0) advanced to the semifinals for the eighth straight year by beating eighth-seeded Colgate (10-2) at Fargo, North Dakota.

Stick was 14 of 19 for 205 yards as the Bison piled up 443 yards against the Raiders, who had the top defense in FCS.

The defending national champions, who have won 19 straight, are home against South Dakota State next weekend.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 27, KENNESAW STATE 17: Taryn Christion threw for one touchdown and ran for another – the clincher with 2:22 to play – and fifth-seeded South Dakota State (10-2) held off fourth-seeded Kennesaw State (11-2) in the quarterfinals at Kennesaw, Georgia.

Christion scored on a 15-yard run to cap an eight-play, 65-yard drive after the Owls scored on consecutive possessions to close within 20-17.

South Dakota State scored on three straight possessions to take a 17-3 lead at halftime. Christion connected with Adam Anderson for a 5-yard score and Pierre Strong had a 9-yard run.

Share

< Previous

Next >