HANOVER, N.H. — Brendan Barry scored 18 points and led four players in double figures as Dartmouth kept Maine winless away from home with a 78-52 victory Saturday.

Dartmouth (5-5) took a 41-27 lead at intermission.

Maine (1-9) has lost all eight road games to start the season. Isaiah White finished with 18 points.

COLBY 86, BATES 69: Sean Gilmore scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Mules (8-2) over the Bobcats (2-7) in Lewiston.

Noah Tyson added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Colby, and Matt Hanna had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jeff Spellman led Bates with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

R.I. COLLEGE 69, SOUTHERN MAINE 52: Adham Floyd hit five 3-pointers, scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Anchormen (9-3, 2-2 LEC) over the Huskies (3-5, 1-3) in Gorham.

Sean Jany scored 15 points for Southern Maine.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 96, VERMONT TECH 85: Ryan Cloutier scored 22 points and Atencio Martin added a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Seawolves (10-2, 6-1 YSCC) over the Knights (9-5, 5-3) in South Portland.

Gregory Trinidad added 21 points for SMCC.

ST. JOSEPH’S 78, HUSSON 74: Darian Berry hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the Monks (7-2) over the Eagles (6-2) in Bangor.

Ian Mileikis scored 18 points for St. Joseph’s. Jack Casale added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Justin Martin had 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Husson.

COLBY-SAWYER 108, UNE 101: The Chargers (5-2) outscored the Nor’easters (2-8) by 15 points in the second half on their way to a win in Biddeford.

Alex Kravchuk scored 22 points for UNE.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 107, BATES 52: Taylor Choate scored 15 points as the Polar Bears (8-0) beat the Bobcats (3-3) in a nonconference game in Brunswick.

Moira Train added 11 points, while Maddie Hasson, Abby Kelly and Sela Kay each added 10. Mia Roy had 12 points and Amaari Williams 11 for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH’S 60, HUSSON 49: Hannah Marks scored 14 points, while Kelsi McNamara had 12 points and 11 assists to lead the Monks (9-0) past the Eagles (3-3) in Bangor.

Emily Benway added 13 points for St. Joseph’s.

TUFTS 85, UNE 59: Jac Knapp scored 26 points as the Jumbos (8-0) beat the Nor’easters (4-6) in Biddeford.

Ashley Coneys had 21 points and Jocelyn Chaput 11 for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 57, R.I. COLLEGE 50: Kimberly Howrigan scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Huskies (6-2, 3-1 LEC) beat the Anchormen (8-2, 2-2) in Gorham.

Jackie Luckhardt added 10 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists for USM.

COLBY 71, RIVIER 45: Paige Russell had 16 points and six rebounds as the Mules (4-3) beat the Raiders (1-7) in Concord, N.H.

Emily Davis added 14 points for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 90, VERMONT TECH 56: Amanda Brett had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Seawolves (10-0, 6-0 YSCC) over the Knights (7-4, 4-3) in South Portland.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, PLYMOUTH STATE 1: The Huskies (3-5-4, 3-4-2 NEHC) and Panthers (2-5-3, 2-3-3) played to an overtime draw in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Amanda Piknick scored in the second for USM and Brooke Maggy scored in the third for Plymouth State.

UNE 2, BOWDOIN 1: Julianne Sheehan scored in the third period as the Nor’easters (10-2-1) beat the Polar Bears (0-7-1) in Brunswick.

Katie Leininger gave Bowdoin a 1-0 lead in the first period. UNE tied it on a goal by Sheehan with six seconds left in the first.

COLBY 2, BECKER 2: Anna Costentino and Tess Dupre potted third-period goals as Colby (3-2-2) rallied to tie Becker (1-9-3) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 2, TUFTS 0: Nick O’Connor and Sean Holly each scored to lead the Mules (4-2-2, 2-2-1 NESCAC) over the Jumbos (4-5, 2-4) in Malden, Massachusetts.

BOWDOIN 5, CONN. COLLEGE 2: Cody Todesco had three goals and an assist as the Polar Bears (4-4-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) scored five straight goals to beat the Camels (2-6-1, 0-5-1) in New London, Conn.

Ronnie Listen and Austin Ricci also scored for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, CASTLETON 0: Colin Merrill and Michael Green both scored power-play goals in the second period as the Huskies (2-9-2, 2-6-1 NEHC) beat the Spartans (2-8-4, 1-5-2) in Gorham.

Adam Papayoanou scored in the third period for Southern Maine.

