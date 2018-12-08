Falmouth sophomore Sofie Matson placed 14th of 40 runners Saturday at the Foot Locker cross country national championships at San Diego.

Matson covered the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 1.4 seconds. The winner was Sydney Masciarelli, a sophomore from Northbridge, Massachusetts, who attends Marianapolis Prep in Connecticut, in 17:00.3.

“The race was a lot of fun,” said Matson. “It definitely wasn’t what I expected but overall it was a great experience.”

BIATHLON

EGAN FINISHES 15TH: Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth turned in her second-best career finish, coming in 15th in a World Cup sprint in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

She was 13th in a race last season in Kontiolahti, Finland.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a super-G at St. Moritz, Switzerland, confirming the slalom great’s arrival as a pure speed racer.

Shiffrin, who got her first career super-G win last weekend, was 0.28 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.42 clear of third-place Tina Weirather.

• Marcel Hirscher dominated again, winning a giant slalom by a huge 1.18-second margin at Val d’Isere, France.

GOLF

PGA: Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman shot an 8-under 64 in modified alternate-shot play for a share of the lead in the QBE Shootout at Naples, Florida.

Woodland and Hoffman birdied the final three holes to match the teams of Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell and Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire at 19-under 125, with a better-ball round left.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Louis Oosthuizen shot a 4-under 67 at the South African Open in Johannesburg to take a three-shot lead and a chance at his first title at his home tournament.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: The United States landed in Group F in the draw and will be joined in the group by Sweden – the fifth straight time they have been in the same group – as well as Chile and Thailand.

Twenty-four teams were placed in six groups at the draw.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea inflicted Manchester City’s first loss of the season, winning 2-0 at London as Liverpool moved into the league lead.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Myles Cale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in overtime and Seton Hall (6-3) overcame Keldon Johnson’s half-court heave that tied the score at the regulation buzzer, stunning No. 9 Kentucky (7-2) 84-83 at New York.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Katie Lou Samuelson had 26 points and 16 rebounds to lead UConn (9-0) to a 99-61 win over Seton Hall (7-2) at Hartford, Connecticut.

