Luca Antolini, Waynflete junior keeper: Antolini posted 11 shutouts to lead the Flyers (15-0-3) to the Class C state championship, allowing only one goal in four playoff games. He also played the field at times. “He didn’t have to make a ton of saves,” said Coach Brandon Salway, “but he made some incredible diving stops at key times.”

Jesse Bennell, Freeport junior midfielder: An all-Western Maine Conference first-team selection and Maine Soccer Coaches Association Class B South All-Star, Bennell recorded 14 goals and 11 assists to lead the Falcons (12-4-2) to a berth in the Class B state championship game for the first time since 1978.

Jack Bourassa, Bangor senior back: An All-Region selection by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Bourassa led the Rams (11-2-3) to the Class A North semifinals. His defense helped Bangor post eight shutouts, and hold state champion Lewiston to a scoreless tie. He plans to continue his career at Bentley College.

Enock Citenga, Lewiston senior back: An All-Region selection by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Citenga was the backbone of a Blue Devils squad that went 16-0-2, posted 12 shutouts and earned its third Class A title in four years. His defense was critical in thwarting eight second-half corner kicks by Gorham in the 1-0 state-final victory.

Bilal Hersi, Lewiston junior forward: One of the two All-America selections by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Hersi led Lewiston (16-0-2) in scoring for the second straight year, both ending in Class A state titles. He finished with 22 goals and set up the game-winners in the 2017 and 2018 title games.

Eric LaBrie, Yarmouth senior forward: A two-time All-Region selection by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, LaBrie notched 20 goals and nine assists to lead the Clippers to a 13-1-2 record. Yarmouth’s four-year varsity record with LaBrie was 62-4-4 with three Class B state titles.

Travis Nadeau, Mt. Ararat senior forward: An All-Region honoree by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Nadeau had 16 goals and eight assists to lead the Eagles (13-3-1, Class A North runners-up) in scoring for the fourth straight season. A four-time KVAC All-Star, he will play at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

Michael Nason, Cheverus senior midfielder: A regional All-State selection by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Nason led the Stags (10-4-2) to the Class A South semifinals. More of a defensive midfielder, Nason didn’t compile gaudy stats (8 goals, 6 assists) but was the most impactful player for Cheverus.

John O’Connor, Cape Elizabeth senior midfielder: The heart of the team that ended Yarmouth’s 45-game unbeaten streak and sent the Capers to the Class B South final – where Freeport was able to overcome a two-goal deficit – O’Connor scored nine goals and notched 11 assists. He plans to play soccer in college.

Andrew Rent, Gorham junior forward: One of the two All-America selections by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Rent led Gorham to a 16-1-1 season with 16 goals and nine assists. He was named offensive player of the year in the SMAA and either scored or assisted on every playoff goal for the Class A runners-up.

Keto Tchiputo, Portland senior forward: A first-team SMAA and Maine Soccer Coaches Association regional all-star, Tchiputo led the Bulldogs with 11 assists in his first year after transferring across town from Deering. He also scored nine goals to help Portland go 10-4-3 and reach the Class A South final, ending in a 1-0 loss to Gorham.

Coach of the Year

Joe Greaves, Presque Isle: In his eighth season at his alma mater, Greaves led the Wildcats to a historic season capped by a 3-2 double-overtime victory in the Class B state championship game against Freeport. It marked the first time in a quarter-century that a Northern or Eastern Maine team won the Class B state title. Presque Isle finished with a 15-1-2 record, losing only to Caribou. With Greaves at the helm, the Wildcats are 90-28-12.

