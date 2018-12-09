Isabella Banks, Brunswick junior midfielder: Banks scored 11 goals and assisted on six for a team that went 12-2-2 and reached the Class A North semifinals. Coach Martyn Davison calls her the best technical player in his 19 years at Brunswick, which includes two state titles.

Anika Elias, Messalonskee senior forward: An All-America selection by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Elias led Messalonskee to a 15-2 record and a near-upset of Camden Hills in the Class A North final, scoring twice to give her team a 2-1 lead before the Windjammers rallied for a 4-3 win. She finished with 32 goals and 11 assists.

Grace Gillian, Cape Elizabeth senior back: A tough defender, Gillian was instrumental in the Capers’ posting 14 shutouts on the way to a perfect season and the Class B state championship. She often defused attacks before opposing teams could muster a decent shot. Cape allowed two goals in the regular season and two in the playoffs.

Emma Forgues, Gorham senior midfielder: A three-time Telegram All-State selection and four-year varsity starter, Forgues was named All-Region by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association. She scored 14 goals this fall, raising her career total to 54. She plans to continue her career at the University of Maine.

Lauren Jordan, Cheverus junior back: The anchor of a defense that recorded 10 shutouts on the way to a 14-3 season, ending in the Class A South final, Jordan also contributed four goals and five assists. Two of her four goals came in the playoffs. She was named co-Defensive Player of the Year in the SMAA.

Kristina Kelly, Camden Hills junior forward: A two-time All-America selection by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Kelly led the Windjammers to a third straight Class A title. She has scored in 51 of 54 high school games, with 39 goals this season to lift her career total to 110.

Kassie Krul, Camden Hills senior midfielder: An All-America honoree, Krul notched 16 goals and 11 assists. In her four years on the varsity team, Camden Hills went 67-2-2. She will continue her career at Barton College, a Division II school in North Carolina.

Madison Michaud, Presque Isle senior forward: An All-America and two-time All-Region honoree by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association, Michaud broke her own school scoring record with 36 goals. Her career total of 122 places her fifth on the state’s all-time list. She led the Wildcats to consecutive Class B North titles.

Molly Murnane, Scarborough senior forward: A repeat Telegram All-State selection, Murnane notched 11 goals and six assists for a team that went 17-1, losing only in the Class A state final. She earned All-Region honors from the Maine Soccer Coaches Association and will contine her career at Merrimack College.

Peyton Nickerson, York senior back: A four-year starter and the backbone of the Wildcats’ defense, Nickerson led York to a 12-4-1 record with seven shutouts and a berth in the Class B South final. She will continue her playing career at Stonehill College. Said Coach Wally Caldwell, “She’s the real deal.”

Prezli Piscopo, Cape Elizabeth senior forward: Piscopo recorded 18 goals and 15 assists to lead the Capers to the Class B championship, capping an 18-0 season. A Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-Region selection, she was MVP of the Class A/B Senior Bowl and will play at Southern New Hampshire University.

Coach of the Year

Graham Forsyth, Cape Elizabeth: Back in August, before his team had played its first game, Forsyth said matter-of-factly, “I would expect us to potentially win states this year.” The confidence of the first-year head coach rubbed off on the Capers, who went 18-0 and capped their perfect season with a 2-1 overtime victory in the Class B final against Presque Isle. Cape Elizabeth outscored opponents 59-4 to earn its seventh state title and first since 2013.

