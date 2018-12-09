In his Nov. 25 letter to the editor, “Paid sick-leave proposal another left-wing disaster,” the Maine Heritage Policy Center’s Terry Brown is still beating on the universal home care program referendum, which was hardly a policy disaster. Its message was heard loud and clear in Augusta.
While I’m glad the Maine Heritage Policy Center is researching how the paid sick-leave proposal will affect Maine’s small businesses, I worry that the proposal’s opponents will do all they can to distort the truth and even lie, as they did in their fear-mongering campaign to prevent our elderly and disabled, including veterans, from receiving state-funded care in the comfort of their own homes, which would be far less costly for taxpayers than nursing home care.
I sincerely doubt that their objective is to learn facts and educate the voters. Their campaign against Question 1 on the state’s midterm ballot proved the last thing they want is a truthfully informed choice for Maine’s voters.
Jerry Genesio
Scarborough
-
Politics
Sen. King says he has not seen enough evidence yet to impeach
-
Source
Recipe: Milk and Honey Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread
-
Cops & Courts
In 2015, a troubled sailor jumped overboard. Now the boat's captain is being held responsible
-
Local & State
Kidney donated by Maine mother gives everyone involved a gift
-
Business
As Wreaths Across America has grown, so has scrutiny about its practices