In his Nov. 25 letter to the editor, “Paid sick-leave proposal another left-wing disaster,” the Maine Heritage Policy Center’s Terry Brown is still beating on the universal home care program referendum, which was hardly a policy disaster. Its message was heard loud and clear in Augusta.

While I’m glad the Maine Heritage Policy Center is researching how the paid sick-leave proposal will affect Maine’s small businesses, I worry that the proposal’s opponents will do all they can to distort the truth and even lie, as they did in their fear-mongering campaign to prevent our elderly and disabled, including veterans, from receiving state-funded care in the comfort of their own homes, which would be far less costly for taxpayers than nursing home care.

I sincerely doubt that their objective is to learn facts and educate the voters. Their campaign against Question 1 on the state’s midterm ballot proved the last thing they want is a truthfully informed choice for Maine’s voters.

Jerry Genesio

Scarborough

