Egan scores career-best with sixth-place finish in pursuit

Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth recorded the first top-10 finish of her career in a World Cup biathlon event Sunday, placing sixth in 10-kilometer pursuit in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

Egan followed up her 15th place on Saturday by posting the fastest time on Sunday, enabling her to move up nine positions in the pursuit. She hit 19 of 20 targets, missing once in the third shooting stage.

“I knew the pieces were there,” Egan said on the U.S. Biathlon website. “I had clean shooting at a race at the Austrian trials before the World Cup and then I had awesome ski times this week, so I knew it was coming and had really good focus today. I love competing head-to-head, so pursuit is a great race for me.”

Egan finished 1:22.4 behind winner Kaisa Makarainen of Finland after starting 1:08.8 behind. Makarainen cleared all 20 targets, for the second straight day, as did runner-up Dorothea Wierer of Italy.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won for the third time in eight days, beating Petra Vlhova in the head-to-head final of parallel slalom in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The American star’s 48th career win – fourth on the women’s all-time list – was her third straight after back-to-back super-G victories Saturday at St. Moritz and last Sunday at Lake Louise, Canada.

The two-time defending overall World Cup champion has more than twice as many points so far this season as her nearest rival, Michelle Gisin of Switzerland.

Shiffrin will skip a downhill and super-G at Val Gardena, Italy, to focus on slalom and giant slalom races on Dec. 21-22 at Courchevel, France.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Louis Oosthuizen won the South African Open in Johannesburg, running away from his challengers with a final-round 67 for a six-shot victory.

Oosthuizen, of South Africa, finished at 18-under 266 and won for the first time in nearly three years.

Romain Langasque was alone in second at 12 under, closing with a 66 to earn a spot in the British Open next July.

QBE SHOOTOUT: Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman eagled the par-5 17th and closed with a par for a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo in Naples, Florida.

Kizzire and Harman shot an 11-under 61 in the better-ball final round to finish at 30 under.

MLS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay with the Los Angeles Galaxy, opting against a return to Italy’s AC Milan.

Milan had been trying to bring back the 37-year-old on a loan from the Galaxy.

The former Sweden international scored more than 50 goals for Milan in two seasons and helped the team win the Italian championship in 2011.

COPA LIBERTADORES: River Plate got goals from Juan Fernando Quintero and Gonzalo Martinez in extra time in Madrid to beat Boca Juniors 3-1 and take the South American club championship, 5-3 on aggregate.

