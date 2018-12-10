Sage Matthew Ragnar, born Nov. 30 to Alyssa Regan Gudjonsson-Kaply and Devin James Ford of Bath. Grandparents are Kristin and Tim Broadrick of Amesbury, Massachusetts; Matthew Kaply and Rosanna Gargiulo of Dresden; Donna Stevens of Belfast; and Robert Ford of Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Terri NiKole Doris Rodrigues, born Nov. 30 to Eddy Allen Rodrigues and Katherine Diane Julia Reno. Grandparents are Bridget Reno and Terry Pender of Brunswick and Darylene Kazarian and David Rodrigues of Brooks, Rhode Island. Great-grandparents are Ken and Diane Wagner of Brunswick and Doris Fontaine of Florida.

Laurianne Estudillo Doyon, born Dec. 3 to Marc and Baby Glen Estudillo Doyon of Whitefield. Grandparents are Elsa Estudillo of Whitefield; Adelfo Estudillo of Lapal Leyte, Philippines; and Helene Doyon and Laurent Doyon of Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

