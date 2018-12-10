Maine State Police are warning motorists that a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Portland is causing traffic delays during the height of the Monday evening commuter rush hour.
A dispatcher for the state police said the accident occurred in the area of Mile 8 in Portland. The dispatcher did not know if there were any injuries.
The crash was reported at 4:43 p.m.
-
Local & State
Limington woman faces multiple charges after high-speed chase
-
Local & State
Crash on I-295 in Portland snarls evening commuter traffic
-
Life & Culture
Theater review: Footlights riff on Dickens classic is giddy good fun
-
Business
Robinson to lead manufacturing innovation group
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Audi Q5 2.0T Quattro Prestige