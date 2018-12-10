PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 24 points in his return to the lineup after a one-game absence, Ben Simmons and Furkan Korkmaz added 18 points apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons for the second time in four days, winning 116-102 on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler, who had 38 points to lead Philadelphia to a 117-111 victory in Detroit on Friday, exited in the first half with a strained groin and did not return.

Luke Kennard finished with a career-high 28 points and Andre Drummond had 21 for the slumping Pistons (13-12), who have dropped five straight after five consecutive wins.

Detroit was missing Blake Griffin, 10th in the NBA in scoring. Griffin, who had 50, 38 and 31 points against the Sixers this season, was rested after Detroit hosted New Orleans the previous night.

Embiid was given his own night off to rest at Detroit on Friday after the 7-foot-2 star grew frustrated with his role following three straight sub-20-point performances. Embiid, though, has had little trouble against Detroit, averaging 32 points in three contests this season.

Highlighted by a couple of Simmons’ dunks, the Sixers scored 38 points in opening quarter and led by as many as 15 in the first half. The Pistons pulled within five early in the fourth quarter before an emphatic dunk by Embiid and Simmons’ three-point play helped Philly pull away for its 10th win in the last 12 games.

Korkmaz and T.J. McConnell both delivered big buckets off the bench in the second half. McConnell finished with 14 points and six assists.

BUCKS 108, CAVALIVERS 92: Eric Bledsoe had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee shot 52 percent from 3-point range in the first half of a win over Cleveland in Milwaukee.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Sterling Brown had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks, who rested Giannis Antetokounmpo on the second night of back-to-back games. He was ruled out about an hour before the game with neck soreness.

Leading by 18 points at the half and by as much as 26 in the third quarter, the Bucks hardly needed their All-Star forward against one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and added six rebounds, but left in the third quarter with a left foot injury. Jaron Blossomgame had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Larry Nance Jr. scored a team-high 16 points.

The Cavaliers did manage to cut the deficit in half, to 13, with 5:40 left and the Bucks playing mostly backups. It was close enough that coach Mike Budenholzer put most of his starters back in the game until the closing minutes.

PACERS 109, WIZARDS 101: Myles Turner had a season-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points Monday to help Indiana stave off Washington’s frenetic second-half charge for a home victory.

Indiana extended its winning to streak to four straight, a season-best, after nearly blowing a 25-point, third-quarter lead.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had a season-high 23 points for the Wizards, who played without injured All-Star guard John Wall.

Beal certainly tried to make up for Wall’s absence with the Wizards facing an 87-62 deficit with 4:04 to go in the third.

He scored five of the first nine points in a 13-0 run to close the quarter. The Wizards then opened the fourth on a 9-2 run to make it 87-81 with 9:54 to play.

They eventually cut the deficit to 98-97 when Beal made two free throws to cap an 8-0 spurt, and Washington even had a chance to take the lead when Oubre drove in for a layup.

But Turner redirected the shot, Darren Collison knocked down a 3 from the wing and the Pacers steadied themselves just in time to hold on for the victory.

Collison finished with 10 points and 17 assists — his highest assist total with the Pacers.

NOTES

HAWKS: Center Miles Plumlee will be out at least a week with an injured left knee.

NUGGETS: Denver signed veteran guard Nick Young.

