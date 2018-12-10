SPRINGVALE

Public library hosts annual Holiday Tea

Springvale Public Library will host its annual Holiday Tea from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 443 Main St.

Community members are invited to drop by the library for the annual festive tea. A sign-up sheet also is available for individuals who wish to bake cookies for the event.

WELLS

What’s a Zentangle? Find out Wednesday

The Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

Children’s and teen programs will include Teen Craft: Zentangles, crazy art from just a simple, repeated drawing pattern, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, where participants are invited to build master creations with Legos provided by the library or to solve the cube. All ages are welcome.

Adult programs will include Affordable Care Act health care enrollment assistance, which will be offered by appointment only Tuesday, with spots available from 2 to 7 p.m. Representatives from the York County Community Action Corp. will assist individuals with selecting and signing up for insurance plans. Appointments can be made by calling YCCAC representatives at 459-2989 or 608-4466.

Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to build French speaking proficiency through various activities and interactions.

Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to work on individual and group embroider, cross-stitch, sewing, weaving, quilting and other needlework projects.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

KENNEBUNK

Russian men’s group sings for eighth year

The St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble of Russia will return for its eighth annual performance at Christ Church, with the a cappella quartet presenting an all-new program ranging from classical music to Russian folk songs at 7 p.m. Friday at the church at 6 Dane St.

Vocalists Kiril Sokolov, Sergey Shapinsky, Andrei Volikov and Vadim Smantser, liturgical cantors at home in Russia, formed the ensemble in 2003 to expand the limits of vocal music. With just four performers and no accompaniment, the ensemble presents complex works generally performed by much larger groups. Their repertoire encompasses various epochs and styles, from ancient Russian chants to Western European chorales to contemporary compositions, along with Russian folk songs, and both secular and religious music.

The suggested donation for the concert is $15, or $10 cash for older adults and students, or whatever one can give. Children under 12 years old are welcome at no charge. Proceeds will benefit the missions of Christ Church: supporting the homeless, the hungry, needy children, battered women, refugees, addiction recovery and disaster relief. The event is cash only.

The building is entirely handicapped-accessible from the parking lot behind Town Hall, and it also has a parking lot across from Dane Street. For more information, go to www.christchurchkennebunk.org.

‘Joyous Tidings’ event shows off renovations

The Brick Store Museum invites the community to join staff for a “Joyous Tidings: A Museum Holiday” open house from 3 to 7 p.m., at which time the museum will officially open its brand-new entrance and gallery to the public. Join in the celebration of the museum’s completed renovations with food by Kitchen Chicks, drinks and merriment.

The event is free and RSVPs are encouraged by emailing [email protected] or calling 985-4802.

Share

< Previous