Many have forgotten Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the late shah of Iran. Under his rule, SAVAK was the secret police agency keeping rule and order in Iran.

SAVAK was very brutal, and torture was widely used to get information and control. Censorship was commonly used to control the people. Then the United States said “Enough” and demanded of the shah of Iran that he end SAVAK. The agency was ended; shortly after that, there was a revolution and the shah of Iran was overthrown.

Now people have a more cruel government and torture is more widely used in Iran. Censorship is back and very strictly enforced. And this new government is willing to spend any amount of money to get nuclear weapons, not caring for their people’s needs.

Under the shah of Iran, the people had hope for a better life, and government was willing to listen to the West and fix their problems. Now, we’re going through the same thing again with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Gregory Morrow

Windham

Share

< Previous