I appreciate any coverage given to climate change; however, I must take issue with Washington Post reporter Matt Viser’s story “More GOP lawmakers become climate-change skeptics” (Dec. 3, Page A3).

It is indeed lamentable that many Republicans continue the misleading narrative that there’s room for doubt or that the changes we’re seeing are at all compatible with geological history. But the fact that establishment Republicans are shifting further toward climate-change denial has less to do with their turning their backs on ever-mounting evidence than with moderate members losing in swing districts who increasingly vote with climate change in mind.

Mr. Viser implies that Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., who co-founded the House Climate Solutions Caucus, lost his seat last month because of his advocacy of climate action.

In fact, it was his embrace of climate advocacy that made him a viable candidate in a district whose very existence is threatened by rising sea levels. His loss to a climate-advocating Democrat means this issue is gaining political momentum – just the opposite of Mr. Viser’s narrative.

Furthermore, the only full survey of congressional Republicans by the nonpartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby reveals a sea change among Republican members: Nine times as many members are willing to address climate change as there were four years ago.

Mr. Viser’s conjecture also ignores recent developments: Six U.S. representatives (three Republicans and three Democrats) recently co-sponsored the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 7173), a revenue-neutral bill that would put a price on emissions. It’s a market solution that economists conservatively project would flip pollution incentives, create 2.1 million jobs and exceed our Paris protocol goals.

For the sake of our climate, please encourage Rep. Chellie Pingree to co-sponsor this bill and encourage Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to create a parallel bill in the Senate.

Peter Dugas

Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer

Portland

