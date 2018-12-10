While reading Glenn Simpson’s Dec. 6 letter (”First, stop the deaths from drug poisoning“), I stopped to ponder one sentence, referring to drug addiction, that began, “As we all come to accept this disorder as a disease. …”

I keep hearing that. Back in my college days, my friends and I did lots of drugs, but we stayed away from addictive substances, such as heroin, because using them was stupid!

today's letters

So, when I hear that addiction is “a disease,” I can only conclude that what people using this phrase really mean is that stupidity is a disease, although it’s still unclear how you catch it.

Perhaps solving the disease of stupidity is where the research should start.

John Nichols

Portland

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles