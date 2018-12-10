While reading Glenn Simpson’s Dec. 6 letter (”First, stop the deaths from drug poisoning“), I stopped to ponder one sentence, referring to drug addiction, that began, “As we all come to accept this disorder as a disease. …”
I keep hearing that. Back in my college days, my friends and I did lots of drugs, but we stayed away from addictive substances, such as heroin, because using them was stupid!
So, when I hear that addiction is “a disease,” I can only conclude that what people using this phrase really mean is that stupidity is a disease, although it’s still unclear how you catch it.
Perhaps solving the disease of stupidity is where the research should start.
John Nichols
Portland
-
Business
Cape Elizabeth native returns to Maine to open largest Luke's Lobster
-
Cops & Courts
Jail knew officer facing drug charges had a history when hired
-
Local & State
Vape shop's proximity to South Portland school riles parents, educators
-
Local & State
Recall ef fort intensifies against three Ogunquit selectmen
-
Local & State
Toy Fund: Necessities, not holiday cheer, often a parent's first concern