LIMINGTON — A Limington woman was charged with eluding a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence after police say she led officers on a high-speed chase in Standish and Gorham, crashing into numerous cars along the way.

Gorham officers attempted to stop Misty Romero, 41, of Limington, after a Dodge Ram pickup was driven through a closed emergency scene in Standish and police received a report of a vehicle weaving erratically on Route 35 on Friday night.

The intersection of Routes 35 and 237 had closed at about 6:30 p.m. because crews were extinguishing a car fire.

Romero initially stopped for police before allegedly speeding away, nearly striking a Gorham officer and hitting several vehicles, including two Standish Fire Department vehicles, Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said in a report.

A chase ensued at speeds up to 85 mph with police pursuing Romero’s truck for about three miles into Gorham even after the truck lost a front driver’s side tire and showered the roadway with sparks.

Romero’s truck eventually stopped in Gorham and Romero was arrested, police said.

She was remanded to the Cumberland County Jail, where she was held on $1,500 cash bail with an eight-hour hold until she could make bail.

A male passenger accompanying Romero in the truck was not charged.

