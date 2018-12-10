KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives.

The Royals hope that spacious Kauffman Stadium will allow Hamilton to better use his speed than the bandbox of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where he spent his first six seasons with the Reds.

Hamilton, 28, made his big league debut in 2013, then proceeded to have four consecutive seasons with at least 50 stolen bases. That number dipped to 34 last season when the switch-hitting Hamilton hit .236 with four homers and 29 RBI as the Reds’ everyday center fielder.

The Reds didn’t tender Hamilton a contract after paying him $4.6 million in the second year of arbitration.

The Royals now have three of the top eight base-stealers in the majors last season.

REDS: Cincinnati claimed left-hander Robby Scott off waivers from Boston.

RAYS: Manager Kevin Cash will stick with using an “opener” next season.

PHILLIES: Manager Gabe Kapler said he intends to be more publicly critical of his players in his second season.

YANKEES: General Manager Brian Cashman said he’s been talking about Manny Machado with the infielder’s agent. Shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to miss at least half of next season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

