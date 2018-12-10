SEATTLE — Bobby Wagner blocked Dan Bailey’s field-goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter, sparking the Seahawks to two late touchdowns and a 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Seattle’s fourth straight win.

Chris Carson followed the blocked kick with a 2-yard TD run with 2:53 left, and Justin Coleman provided the capper with a 29-yard fumble return touchdown 18 seconds later.

What was an ugly and mostly forgettable first three quarters turned into a Seattle party in the fourth as the Seahawks (8-5) moved to the brink of wrapping up a wild-card spot in the NFC. One win in Seattle’s final three games – including games against lowly San Francisco and Arizona – should be enough to put the Seahawks into the postseason.

Minnesota (6-6-1) twice had scoring chances in the fourth quarter when it was still a one-score game but was turned away each time. Minnesota’s chances of winning the NFC North took a major hit, but the Vikings still hold the No. 6 spot in the NFC.

BEARS: Chicago in trouble, leading by nine with the Rams in prime position following a big interception return by Joe Johnson III on an overthrown ball by Mitchell Trubisky.

On the next play, with the Rams at the 27, Kyle Fuller picked off a wobbly pass by Jared Goff. In a flash, the threat was over and the Bears could breathe a little easier.

A spectacular defense delivered a prime-time performance, bailing out a struggling offense while carrying the NFC North leaders to a 15-6 victory over the NFC West champion Rams on Sunday.

“We had the interception, right, and then the very next play our defense got an interception, and that’s what you’re talking about, and so it circled right back to the next-play mentality,” Bears Coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

The next step could be securing a playoff spot. With three games to go, the Bears (9-4) are closing in on their first postseason appearance since the 2010 team won the NFC North.

JAGUARS: Coach Doug Marrone says running back Leonard Fournette was responding to racial slurs while yelling at a fan in Nashville, Tennessee, last Thursday night.

Fournette declined to address the accusation Monday on the advice of his agent.

Teammate and fellow running back T.J. Yeldon, however, said several fans directed racial slurs at Jacksonville players.

