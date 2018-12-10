DETROIT — Jimmy Howard made a season-high 42 saves and Dylan Larkin scored his 12th goal of the season to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Dennis Cholowski and Frans Nielsen also scored the Red Wings, who improved to 13-6-2 in their last 21 games. Howard came within 6:38 of his first shutout of the season.

Anze Kopitar scored the only goal for Los Angeles.

Cholowski opened the scoring for the Red Wings, beating goalie Jonathan Quick high to the short side in the first period. Nielsen made it 2-0 in the second when he collected his own rebound and scored after Quick had slid out of position.

PENGUINS 2, ISLANDERS 1: Jake Guentzel scored the decisive goal in the shootout to lift Pittsburgh to a victory at Uniondale, New York.

Guentzel also assisted on Derick Brassard’s tying goal in the third period, helping Pittsburgh improve to 3-0-1 in its last four games.

LIGHTNING 6, RANGERS 3: Steven Stamkos had three goals to become the first player from the 2008 draft to reach 700 points, and NHL-leading Tampa Bay won its seventh consecutive game by beating the New York at Tampa, Florida.

NOTES

BLUES: Struggling St. Louis placed backup goaltender Chad Johnson on waivers and called up Jordan Binnington to take his place.

The Blues put Johnson on waivers after recalling Binnington and sending forward Sammy Blais down to the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage. Johnson is 2-6-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 10 appearances this season.

Share

< Previous

Next >