Sergio El Darwich scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting and Vincent Eze added 16 points Monday night to help the University of Maine defeat UM-Machias 98-43 at Bangor.

El Darwich had 15 points in the first half, topping his previous best of 14, and played just 13 minutes. Isaiah White scored 13, and Miks Antoms and Andrew Fleming had 10 apiece for Maine (2-9) against the Clippers (4-7).

• Kansas returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 following Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee, receiving 57 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel. No. 2 Duke received four first-places votes, with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Michigan getting one each.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: UConn and Notre Dame remain No. 1 and 2. Baylor, Louisville and Mississippi State round out the first five teams in the poll. Drake fell out of the Top 25 after losing at South Dakota State.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Amid an outcry over the treatment of Raheem Sterling by England’s media and fans, Chelsea suspended four people from attending matches as police investigated whether the Manchester City winger was racially abused during a match.

Police are reviewing footage that circulated widely online during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over City on Saturday, showing a man aggressively hurling abuse at Sterling as Sterling retrieved the ball off the field. Others near the man also appeared to be goading the England international.

NEW COMPETITION: Chad le Clos, a four-time Olympic medalist, threw his support behind a planned new competition that is leading top swimmers to rebel against their own governing body.

The International Swimming League, which aims to launch next year, is privately owned and outside the control of the governing body, FINA. It also aims to pay higher prize money and involve athletes more in making decisions.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Francesco Molinari was voted the golfer of the year after winning his first major title and producing a historic performance at the Ryder Cup.

Molinari became the first Italian to win the British Open after his triumph at Carnoustie, and finished the season as the Race to Dubai champion for the first time.

