A bomb squad on Monday detonated a military ballistic projectile that was delivered ashore at Bailey Island in Harpswell.
The device was blown up in a local sand pit by the Maine State Police bomb squad, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The projectile was brought in off a lobster boat Saturday. It is believed the object was hauled aboard roughly 12 miles off the coast.
It measured about 6 inches in diameter and 3 to 4 feet long.
The projectile was initially tangled in fishing lines and covered in mud, but once the fishermen saw it was labeled “live round” they left it alone and called the sheriff’s office.
Deputies notified the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, which in turn called the Maine State Police bomb squad.
This story will be updated.
