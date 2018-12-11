SCARBOROUGH — A 3-pointer by William Graiver at the halftime buzzer cut the lead to five points. More importantly, it gave Falmouth momentum Tuesday night.

The Yachtsmen took their first lead in the third quarter, then extended it in the fourth en route to a 60-56 victory over Scarborough in an SMAA boys’ basketball game between expected contenders.

“Momentum. Momentum,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan about Graiver’s shot. “It gave us the idea we could get back in the game. They came out on fire, we weathered the storm and fought our way back. They forced us to do some things we don’t like to do but once we sorted things out and started to play our game, things worked out for us.”

With the score 42-42 to start the fourth quarter, Nicco Pitre (14 of his 16 points in the second half) put Falmouth (2-0) ahead for good with a runner in the lane and a 3-pointer in the opening 52 seconds for a 47-42 lead.

Scarborough (1-1) got within 47-46 on Brian Austin’s steal and coast-to-coast layup with 5:20 left, but that was the closest it came.

“Falmouth is one of the top teams, if not the top team, in (Class) A, and we are one of the top teams in (Class) AA, so it was two good teams going at it, head to head, both defensively and offensively,” said Scarborough Coach Phil Conley.

“My kids couldn’t have given me any more than they gave me tonight. And we’ll get better because of a game like this.”

Trailing 52-50 with 1:23 remaining, Scarborough appeared to have a chance to tie or take the lead following a defensive rebound.

But Austin was whistled for a technical foul for flopping and Pitre hit the two free throws.

“The referee informed me … it was a flop on the defensive rebound,” Conley said.

“I didn’t see it that way but he’s the referee and he made the call. Obviously that was a huge point of the game because we had the ball down two points. But we’ll learn from it.”

Scarborough had another chance with 21 seconds left, trailing 57-54. But a missed free throw was punched out and Falmouth kept possession.

Falmouth trailed 32-24 with a little less than three minutes left in the half. Both teams then went on a scoring drought until Graiver’s 3-pointer for a manageable 32-27 score.

“(Graiver’s shot) was probably the turning point of the game,” said Nick Hester of the Yachtsmen.

“That was when we brought ourselves back (in the game).”

Paul Kirk led the Red Storm with 19 points, along with six rebounds. Austin added 10 points.

