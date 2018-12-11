YARMOUTH — On a night when layups and free throws weren’t falling, the Freeport girls’ basketball team had to generate offense from its defense Tuesday against rival Yarmouth.

The Falcons missed half of their 32 foul shots and were off-target on countless shots near the rim, but thanks to the steady hand of veteran Caroline Smith and the speed and defensive wizardry of Catriona Gould, they were able to take a first-half lead and go on to a 39-30 victory.

Freeport's Abby Brier looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Yarmouth's Clementine Blaschke, left, and Hope Olson during the Falcons' 39-30 win in Yarmouth on Tuesday night. Staff photo by Ben McCanna

Smith led all scorers with 18 points, Gould had seven steals and Freeport improved to 2-0.

“We picked it up on defense, rebounded and made some shots,” said Smith, the most experienced returner from last year’s regional-final team. “We brought the energy and tried to stay focused.”

Freeport benefitted from offensive rebounding and seven Yarmouth fouls to take an 8-5 lead after one quarter.

The Falcons gradually added to their advantage in the second quarter thanks to their control of the glass, but their inability to make layups or foul shots (just 5 of 13 in the first half) allowed the Clippers to hang around.

Freeport got nine first-half points from Smith, capped by a dazzling stop-and-go move to set up a leaner. That gave the Falcons an eight-point lead, but a late runner from Katelyn D’Appolonia pulled Yarmouth within 20-14 at the break.

Smith then helped Freeport extend its lead in the third quarter, scoring seven points, including a fast-break layup after a Gould steal, and the Falcons took a 29-17 advantage to the fourth.

“I see my job as just playing good defense and getting in the passing lanes,” Gould said. “Beating Yarmouth means more because they beat us in the soccer playoffs.”

“(Gould) might be the fastest player in Western Maine,” said first-year Freeport coach Seth Farrington. “She’s starting to see people open on the floor and she’s delivering bounce passes for layups.”

The Clippers got as close as eight points in the fourth on a layup from Hope Olson, but Freeport followed with eight consecutive points and closed it out.

“We’re getting there,” said Farrington. “Every day, these kids come to work hard. It’s been a great place to coach.”

The Falcons got seven points apiece from Gould and Rachel Wall, three from Annika Thomas, two from Lindsay Routhier and one from Mason Baker-Schlendering.

Yarmouth was paced by nine points from Calin McGonagle. Margaret McNeil added seven, Olson had six, Clementine Blaschke four and Katelyn D’Appolonia and Ceanne Lyon two apiece.

“Give a lot of credit to Freeport,” said first-year Clippers coach Dave Cousins. “They played well. We came out flat and stayed flat until the fourth quarter and it showed. We’re still a young team.”

