I find the constant bickering about climate change disheartening. There is certainly more evidence that climate change is real and that indeed, people have their hands in the warming pot.

Nonetheless, let’s move beyond this tug of war of beliefs! Why can’t we agree that no matter what, we should take the very best care of the Earth that we can? This caretaking involves conserving energy, recycling, reducing consumption and trying to do our best to respect the planet and its inhabitants.

If each of us always lives with the intention to leave the Earth a better place when we are gone than before we were born, progress will be made, regardless of divisive, largely political beliefs.

Regi Robnett

Portland

