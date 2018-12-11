FRYEBURG — Oscar Saunders hit a 3-pointer with a minute remaining Tuesday night to give Fryeburg Academy a four-point lead on the way to a 41-39 victory against Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference bys’ basketball game.

Saunders finished with 14 points for the Raiders (2-0). Tucker Buzzell added 11.

Tanner Carpenter led Cape Elizabeth (0-2)with 12 points. Andrew Hartel had 10.

BRUNSWICK 48, MT. ARARAT 47: Noah Cox hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to lift the Dragons (2-0) over the Eagles (0-2) at Brunswick.

BONNY EAGLE 49, MASSABESIC 37: Zach Maturo scored 18 points and Jacob Humphrey added 11 for the Scots (2-0), who opened an 11-2 lead and went on to defeat the Mustangs (0-2) at Standish.

Trevor Beals paced Massabesic with 14 points.

GORHAM 76, NOBLE 34: Tom Nelson scored 13 points and Bode Meader had all of his 11 in the first half as the Rams (1-0) downed the Knights (0-2) at Gorham.

Jordan Bretton added 10 points for Gorham, which used a 26-8 run in the second quarter to take a 37-13 halftime lead.

Garrett Brown led Noble with 13 points.

PORTLAND 59, WINDHAM 46: Jeremiah Alado scored a game-high 21 points and Simon Chadbourne added 14, hitting four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-2) at Portland.

Treyvonte Ballew pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and Pedro Fonseca scored 10 points for Portland, which took a 26-14 halftime lead.

KENNEBUNK 79, WESTBROOK 42: Zack Sullivan scored 17 points, Adam Lux had 15 and Kyle Pasieniuk added 13 as the Rams (2-0) handled the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Westbrook.

Max Murray contributed 11 points for Kennebunk.

DEERING 62, SANFORD 57: Ben Onek had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Mike Randall hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to ice it as the Rams (2-0) held off the Spartans (0-2) at Portland.

Sanford cut the lead to 60-57 with 20 seconds remaining but Randall, who finished with 12 points, then knocked down both free throws.

MARSHWOOD 58, BIDDEFORD 50: Ian Bryant scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter as the Hawks (1-1) used a 21-13 run to pull away from the Tigers (1-1) at Biddeford.

Marshwood took a 47-38 lead into the fourth quarter after leading just 26-25 at halftime.

LAKE REGION 82, SACOPEE VALLEY 45: Anthony Thomas and Isaac Holland each scored 13 points as the Lakers (1-1) rolled past the Hawks (0-2) at Naples.

Dawson Smith added 10 points for Lake Region, which led 34-22 at halftime, then went on a 23-17 run in the third quarter.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 65, MT. VIEW 32: Trevor Brown scored 15 points, and Ryan Creamer and Gabe Allaire each had nine as the Panthers (2-0) cruised past the Mustangs (0-2) at Waldoboro.

YORK 64, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 58: Will MacDonald scored 17 points, Chris Cummins and Brady Cummins each added 12, and the Wildcats (2-0) held off the Patriots (1-1) at York.

York led 37-26 at halftime, but John Martin scored 11 of his game-high 33 points in the third as the Patriots pulled within 52-51.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 64, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 14: Grant Milano scored 20 points and Jean-Louis Noraj added 15 for the Breakers (1-0), who took a 44-6 halftime lead over the Lions (0-2) at Freeport.

Josiah Yeaton added 12 points and Chris Amisi had 11 for Pine Tree.

SOUTH PORTLAND 63, CHEVERUS 45: Scott Lewis scored 15 points, pulled down nine rebounds and blocked four shots to lead the Red Riots (1-1) over the Stags (1-1) at Portland.

South Portland pulled away early, leading 18-8 after the first quarter.

HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 5, WINDHAM 4: Ian Struck scored a hat trick, including the winner with 55 seconds left as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-0-1) beat Windham/Westbrook (0-2) at Brunswick.

Noah Austin added two goals and two assists for Mt. Ararat, and Cade Charron finished with 27 saves.

