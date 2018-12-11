SANFORD — Paige Cote scored a game-high 29 points Tuesday night and Sanford overcame Deering in the fourth quarter for a 60-57 victory in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

The Spartans (1-1) trailed 31-26 at halftime and 46-43 through three quarters before going on a 17-11 run to defeat the Rams (0-1).

Delaney Haines scored 24 points and Mandy Mastropasqua added 17 for Deering.

Jillian Lizotte chipped in with 15 points for Sanford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 39, NOBLE 38: Elise Hebert scored 11 points and Alex Sanders chipped in with 10 for the Trojans (1-1), who held off the Knights (1-1) at South Berwick.

Raegan Kelly scored a game-high 17 points for Noble. Olivia Howard added 11 and Amy Fleming had nine.

MARSHWOOD 76, BIDDEFORD 39: Natalie Herbold scored 17 points, Alicia Richards added 14 and the Hawks (2-0) caused 21 turnovers in a victory against the Tigers (0-2) at South Berwick.

Grace Martin scored 17 points for Biddeford, including the 1,000th of her career in the second quarter.

BONNY EAGLE 54, MASSABESIC 46: Samantha Averill scored 15 points and Mackenzie Emery added 11 for the Scots (1-1) used an 8-0 second-quarter run to help open a 36-19 halftime lead against the Mustangs (0-2) at Waterboro.

McKenzy Ouellette led Massabesic with 14 points. Madelyn Brassard added 10.

SCARBOROUGH 49, FALMOUTH 26: Kayla Conley, Madison Blanche and Isabella Dickinson each scored 10 points as the Red Storm (2-0) rolled past the Yachtsmen (0-2) at Falmouth.

Jocelyn Couture added eight points for Scarborough.

Karley Piers scored six points and Brooke Douglas added five for the Yachtsmen, who were held to one point in the third quarter as the Red Storm opened a 38-12 lead.

BRUNSWICK 56, MT. ARARAT 31: Logan Brown and Charlotte MacMillan each scored 14 points, and Emily Larochelle added six points and 15 rebounds for the Dragons (2-0), who used a 9-0 run starting the second half to pull away from the Eagles (1-1) at Brunswick.

MacMillan also had five steals. Marley Groat added six points, nine assists and four steals for Brunswick, which led 27-15 at halftime.

BOOTHBAY REGION 60, LISBON 25: Glory Blethen and Faith Blethen combined for 50 points as Seahawks (1-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-2) at Lisbon Falls.

Glory Blethen scored a game-high 27, Faith Blethen had 23 and Boothbay held Lisbon to two points in the first quarter on the way to a 32-8 halftime lead.

Charlee Cox scored 10 points and Valerie Doucette added five for Lisbon.

WINDHAM 55, PORTLAND 46: Hannah Talon scored 25 points to lead the Eagles (1-1) over the Bulldogs (1-1) at Windham.

Windham outscored Portland 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 26-16 halftime lead. Talon connected on three 3-pointers and eight free throws.

Amanda Kabantu scored 17 points for Portland.

SOUTH PORTLAND 58, CHEVERUS 42: Maggie Whitmore had 14 points and eight rebounds, Kaleisha Towle added 11 points and four rebounds, and Jena Leckie chipped in with eight points, four rebounds and two steals for the Red Riots (2-0), who took a 24-8 lead and defeated the Stags (0-2) at Portland.

Meg Kelly paced Cheverus with 12 points.

HALL-DALE 70, WISCASSET 16: Iris Ireland had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) over the Wolverines (0-2) at Wiscasset.

Cat Kincaid added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Hall-Dale.

Wiscasset was led by Alice Yokabaskas and Bri Orr with four points each.

MARANACOOK 48, OCEANSIDE 45: The Black Bears (1-1) went 5 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch to close out a win over Oceanside (0-2) at Readfield.

Anna Drillen led Maranacook with 13 points. Kate Mohlar and Gabrielle Green scored 10 points apiece.

Hope Butler scored a game-high 17 points for the Mariners.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 54, YORK 20: Gray-New Gloucester (2-0) took a 15-2 lead after one quarter and cruised past York (0-2) at Gray.

Jordan Grant scored 21 to lead the Patriots. Mikaela Ryan finished with 14 points.

Nina Howe led York with five points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 53, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 20: The Capers (1-1) led 14-0 after the first quarter and cruised past the Raiders (1-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Isabel Berman scored 14 points and Brooke Harvey added 13 for Cape Elizabeth.

Tina LeBlanc scored seven points for Fryeburg.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 53, MORSE 29: Payson Kaler and Chelsea Williams each scored 13 points to lead the Eagles (2-0) over the Shipbuilders (0-2) at Bath.

Elizabeth Ober added six points and seven rebounds for Lincoln.

Marija Medenica led Morse with 12 points. Julia Goddard scored nine, hitting two 3-pointers.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 48, TRAIP ACADEMY 31: Shani Plante scored a game-high 17 points with six rebounds and six steals, and the Seagulls (1-1) used a 20-8 run in the third quarter to defeat the Rangers (0-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

Maggie Strohm had seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Old Orchard, which took a 37-25 lead into the fourth.

Marlee Sumsion scored eight points to lead Traip.

GREELY 58, WELLS 45: Anna DeWolfe scored a game-high 32 points and the Rangers (2-0) outscored the Warriors (1-1) 21-8 in the second quarter to win at Cumberland.

Camille Clement added 12 points and six assists for Greely, which took a 27-20 halftime lead.

Franny Ramsdell scored 19 points for Wells. Mallory Aromando chipped in with 11.

KENNEBUNK 48, WESTBROOK 25: Emily Archibald scored a game-high 20 points with 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Rams (2-0) past the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Kennebunk.

Mikayla Van Zant scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead Westbrook.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 11, GREELY 2: Abby Lamontagne had four goals and an assist to lead Cheverus/Kennebunk (6-0) over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-5) at Falmouth.

Sarah Noyes added three goals, Sophia Pompeo had three assists and Briley Bell stopped 16 shots for the Stags.

Madison Pelletier and Mackenzie Ludwick scored for Greely.

