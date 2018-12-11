HOUSTON — James Harden had 29 points and seven Rockets scored in double-figures as Houston used a big second-half run to snapped a three-game losing streak with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Clint Capela added 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with five minutes left, and Eric Gordon, who started in place of James Ennis, had 14 points for the Rockets, who shot 49 percent from the field.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: forward Tristan Thompson could miss a month with a sprained left foot.

Thompson got hurt during Monday night’s 108-92 loss in Milwaukee. He made 6 of 7 shots and added six rebounds in 18 minutes before he twisted his foot in the third quarter.

The team says Thompson will be out for a minimum of two weeks, and his status will updated “as appropriate.”

He’s averaging 12 points and a career-high 11.6 rebounds in 27 games.

Thompson’s injury is the latest setback for the struggling Cavaliers, who are still without All-Star forward Kevin Love. He’s been out most of the season following toe surgery and is not expected back until sometime in January.

Cleveland is 6-21 heading into Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.

RAPTORS: Kawhi Leonard was out of the lineup Tuesday night against the Clippers because a bruised right hip.

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse announced the injury shortly before the game in Los Angeles.

He said Leonard got hurt in a loss against Milwaukee on Sunday and the forward is day to day.

n Nurse was rejoining the team after the death of his 94-year-old mother. Nurse said his mother died Monday in Iowa, where he was born in the city of Carroll.

He planned to coach the team Tuesday night against the Clippers and Wednesday at Golden State before returning to Iowa.

“I’m here because my mother wouldn’t want it any other way,” Nurse said before the game.

Share

< Previous

Next >