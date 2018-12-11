BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Skinner scored a power-play goal 1:49 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Sabres snapped an 0-3-2 skid that immediately followed Buffalo’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak.

Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons also scored for Buffalo, which improved to 6-7-2 when trailing through two periods. Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots.

Jake Muzzin had a goal and an assist and Adrian Kempe and Matt Luff also scored for the Kings, who dropped to 2-5-1 in their past eight games.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, HURRICANES 1: William Nylander had two assists and Morgan Rielly scored the go-ahead goal to give Toronto a win at Raleigh, North Carolina.

The assists were the first points of the season for Nylander, who missed the first 28 games before signing a six-year deal worth $41.7 million.

The Maple Leafs won for the third time in four road games. They dominated the first period but only had a goal from Tyler Ennis to show for it.

Patrick Marleau and John Tavares also scored for Toronto.

CANUCKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Jake Virtanen scored the tiebreaking goal with less than two minutes remaining and Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots as the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Elias Pettersson got credit for a goal that went in off his skate to tie the game with about 3:04 left, and Virtanen’s goal put the Canucks ahead 78 seconds later.

NOTES

DUCKS: Anaheim claimed goalie Chad Johnson off waivers from St. Louis, and announced that backup goalie Ryan Miller will be out for about six weeks with a sprained knee ligament.

PENGUINS: Goaltender Matt Murray is nearing a return from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him since mid-November. The two-time Stanley Cup winner practiced with his teammates on Tuesday for the first time since going on injured reserve last month

