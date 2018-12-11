HOCKEY

The Newfoundland Growlers scored five goals in the second period on their way to a 6-4 victory over the Maine Mariners on Tuesday night in an ECHL game at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Goals from Sean Day and Justin Breton helped the Mariners (12-11) build a 2-0 lead after one period, but Newfoundland (18-8) scored three goals in the opening nine minutes of the second.

Maine tied it on a goal from John Furgele just over a minute later, but the Growlers took the lead for good at the 15:07 mark on a goal from Matt Bradley.

Connor LaCouvee finished with 22 saves for the Mariners.

HIGH SCHOOLS

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AWARD: Gary Stevens, the director of student activities at Thornton Academy in Saco, was selected by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association as one of three recipients of the Frank Kovaleski Professional Development award, the organization’s top honor.

Stevens, who has worked at Thornton for the past 22 years, will receive his award Dec. 18 in San Antonio, Texas, during the 49th annual National Athletic Directors Conference.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Boston College has extended the contract of football coach Steve Addazio through 2022, Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said Tuesday.

Addazio led the Eagles to a 7-2 record and a No. 17 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 before losses in their last three regular-season games. They are scheduled to play Boise State in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26.

Addazio is 51-49 in six seasons in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles are in a bowl game for the fifth time in his tenure.

• Ex-Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died of a blood clot that lodged in an artery in his lungs according to a coroner’s report released Tuesday.

Fuller died on Oct. 3 at age 22. He played three seasons with the Tigers and was part of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: AJ Brodeur scored 16 points as host Penn (9-2) beat No. 17 Villanova 78-75 on Tuesday night, the Quakers’ first win over their Philadelphia rival since 2002.

Penn fans stormed the court after Villanova’s Phil Booth missed the tying 3-point attempt. The Wildcats (8-3) had won a city-record 25 straight games against Big 5 rivals Temple, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle and the Quakers.

• Noah Gurley scored 17 points, Alex Hunter and Andrew Brown had 16 points apiece and No. 23 Furman (11-0) pulled away late for a 77-69 win over Charleston Southern (4-5) at Greenville, South Carolina.

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAGUE: The Maine Red Claws acquired guard Tyrius Walker from the available player pool, the team said Tuesday.

Walker, a G League rookie, played college ball at Division II Morehouse, where he averaged 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his senior season.

To make room on the roster, the Red Claws waived Marcus Georges-Hunt, who recently suffered a season-ending injury.

SOCCER

MLS: Cincinnati acquired striker Kei Kamara from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS expansion draft and then immediately dealt him to the Colorado Rapids for a 2019 international slot.

Cincinnati selected four other players in the expansion draft Tuesday: forward Darren Mattocks from D.C. United, midfielder Roland Lamah from FC Dallas, midfielder Eric Alexander from the Houston Dynamo and defender Hasan Ndam from the New York Red Bulls.

