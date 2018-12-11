1. Marshwood: The change in coaching won’t affect the Class A juggernaut, which returns five wrestlers who placed in the state meet and seven of the Hawks’ 11 wrestlers at states. Two of them – David Spinney and Liam Coomey – are defending state champions.

2. Noble: With returning state champion Josh Cote and runner-up Sam Martel leading an experienced sophomore and junior class, the Knights have what it takes to challenge Marshwood in Class A. Noble finished second at the state meet last year and defeated the Hawks in a dual meet for the first time since 2011.

3. Wells: Despite graduating four wrestlers who finished in the top four in the state meet, the Warriors will be in the mix for the Class B crown. Eleven wrestlers with at least 25 matches of experience return, led by state-meet placers Nathan Curtis and Jonah Potter, and Class B South runner-ups Craig Chase and Caden Gibson.

4. Portland/South Portland: The Bulldogs just missed a top-10 finish in the state meet but with the return of Zack Elowitch – vying to become a four-time state placer – and Anthony Napolitano, they have the threats to move up considerably. Malcolm Gartland, who placed second in Class A South, also will contribute.

5. Massabesic: A strong dual meet record (14-3) couldn’t translate into a top-five showing at the Class A state meet, but that should change with Matt Pooler, Noah Hernandez and James Cline looking to build on their accomplishments. The Mustangs return four other wrestlers with experience.

– Brad Spiegel

