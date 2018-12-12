NEWPORT — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he was shot in the leg and abdomen during a fight outside a store on Moosehead Trail.

Newport police Chief Leonard Macdaid said at the scene that around 6:15 p.m., two men who knew each other got into a confrontation outside Bear’s One Stop at 80 Moosehead Trail, and one man knocked the other man down. When he got up, the first man shot him twice and tried to shoot him a third time but missed.

Newport police chief Leonard Macdaid speaks across the street from Bear's One Stop store in Newport after a shooting Wednesday evening. Staff photo by David Leaming A police officer exits the Bear's One Stop store in Newport as other investigators inside speak with employees after a shooting Wednesday evening. Staff photo by David Leaming

Macdaid said he was not sure how severe the man’s wounds are.

“We’re still processing the scene,” he said.

The wounded man was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to Macdaid, who has been police chief for 13 years in Newport.

He said the man who fired the gun was in custody but had not been charged yet.

He said he did not have the men’s names yet, or a motive in the shooting.

“It was an isolated incident and the men knew each other,” he said.

Macdaid said after the victim was shot, he crawled to the store and the shooter stayed at the scene.

He said the incident occurred after one of the men followed the other into the parking lot.

Bear’s One Stop is a Sunoco gas station and advertises itself as a meat market, bakery, produce shop, deli and agency liquor store.

It is across the road from Sebasticook Federal Credit Union and Aubuchon Hardware.

State police cruisers with blue lights flashing were stationed at both entrances to the One Stop around 7:30 pm Wednesday.

The temperature was in the single digits.

Traffic slowed on Moosehead Trail as passers-by looked to see what was going on.

Yellow crime scene tape was tied to a gas pump and stretched to the building. Two large pickup trucks, one light-colored and one dark, were parked in front of the store.

