At least a dozen Mainers have reported seeing a bright fireball streak across the sky early Wednesday morning.

The American Meteor Society says it has so far received 12 reports of a fireball seen over Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and New Brunswick.

“It was spectacular. It looked like a slow-motion roman candle or something,” a commenter named Jeff B. of Falmouth wrote to the American Meteor Society. “It felt like it was rather close above me, but it was probably pretty far away.”

Other reports of the fireball came from people in the towns of Kittery, Limerick and Peru.

Meteorologist Chris Legro of the National Weather Service in Gray posted on Twitter that he saw the fireball over southern Maine and that it was “bright enough to light up the whole sky.” “I was driving and noticed the sky brighten and flicker,” Legro wrote. “I caught the tail end over my shoulder as it fragmented. That was one of the better ones I’ve seen.”

BRIGHT fireball over southern Maine a few minutes ago. I was driving and noticed the sky brighten and flicker. I caught the tail end over my shoulder as it fragmented. That was one of the better ones I’ve seen. — Chris Legro (@OceanStWx) December 12, 2018

The sighting may have been a meteor, which is the light emitted when a meteoroid or asteroid enters the atmosphere.

