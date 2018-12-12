KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are missing their star running back, will likely be without his backup and could have their top two wide receivers hobbled or shelved for their crucial AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

They still have Patrick Mahomes, though.

And they’re still playing the Chargers.

Yes, the Chargers (10-3) are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won three straight and nine of 10 to close to within a game of Kansas City (11-2) in the division race.

But the Chargers also have had about as much luck against the Chiefs as Washington has had with quarterbacks this year, losing nine straight to Kansas City, and many of them in lopsided fashion.

That includes this season’s opener in Los Angeles, when Mahomes announced his arrival to the NFL with his first four touchdown passes in the Chiefs’ 38-28 victory at StubHub Center.

“We’re familiar with this group, but they do so many things. It’s never easy going up against Kansas City,” Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn said.

“Go back to September. You can go back to last year, to 2017, when we lost to those guys twice – same things. They are just really good.”

The Chiefs have continued to play at a high level despite some personnel challenges.

Running back Kareem Hunt was released nearly two weeks ago because of off-the-field issues, and new starter Spencer Ware hurt his hamstring last Sunday against Baltimore.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is likely to miss Thursday night’s game because of a lingering foot problem, and speedster Tyreek Hill is nursing wrist and heel injuries but has insisted all week that he’ll be ready.

“One thing we have been talking about all season long, you never know when your number is going to be called, so it is important that you are ready,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “It’s all hands on deck. When it’s all said and done, we go out and play.”

Besides, it’s not as if the Chargers haven’t had injury issues of their own.

Running back Melvin Gordon is expected to be a game-time decision after spraining his right knee against Arizona and missing the past two games. His primary backup, Austin Ekeler, is likely out after hurting his neck and sustaining a concussion in last week’s win over the Bengals.

“I’ve been grinding hard to get back,” Gordon said. “I know Coach (Lynn) is trying to be careful and doesn’t want me to further hurt myself or things like that. So we’ll see where that goes.”

If he’s unable to play, rookie Justin Jackson would get his first NFL start.

“What is it, Week 15 in the NFL? These things happen,” Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said. “We’ll see who shows up Thursday and go from there.”

