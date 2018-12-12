CONTRACTS
• Bath Iron Works in Bath won a $470,899 sole source contract from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command for support during transit for sail away.
• SnapSpace Solutions of Brewer won a $385,122 contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency for bathroom facilities for Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.
PATENTS
• Bottomline Technologies of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, received a patent developed by three co-inventors for a method to track and route financial messages for mobile devices. The co-inventors include Brian Smith Mclaughlin of Portland.
• Bank of America of Charlotte, North Carolina, received a patent developed by eight co-inventors for transforming unstructured documents to help identify key information from disparate documents. The co-inventors include Ann McCormick of Portland.
• Nanoscale Components of Hudson, New Hampshire, received two patents developed by three co-inventors for an improved process for lithiating and/or alkaliating electrodes for anodes or cathodes. The co-inventors include Robert W. Grant of Camden and Asela Maha Acharige of Old Town.
• Network Advertising Initiative of Washington, D.C., received a patent developed by two co-inventors for a new opt-out enforcement for systems using non-cookie browser identification. The co-inventors include Justin Davis of Portland.
