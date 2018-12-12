Quick rejection of the wretched Bruce Poliquin suit to overturn election results while bemoaning the qualifications of Maine voters to determine its outcome through ranked-choice voting – after its legitimacy was twice affirmed – can be found in the words of Chief Justice John Marshall when, in the 19th century, he wrote: “The people make the Constitution and the people can unmake it. It is the creature of their will, and lives only by their will.”
Paul E. McArdle
Boothbay
