Capitalism teaches us that businesses should make the decisions as to what is the best way for them to be efficient and to maximize their profits. General Motors has recently decided that it needs to close five plants in order to accomplish this goal in our current economy.

By contrast, socialism declares that the government should be in control of the economy and decide what is best for the country, distributing money accordingly.

On these premises, it would appear that Donald Trump is a socialist, since he wishes to withhold government money from GM because it is not conducting its business as he would want it to do for the benefit of our country, as he sees it.

William J. Leffler II

Kennebunkport

