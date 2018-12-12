Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members can expect a memorable night and a chance for Q&A at the end.

Monica Wood is a novelist, memoirist and playwright. Her second play, “The Half-Light,” makes its world premiere February 26 at Portland Stage and is runs through Sunday, March 24.

Her most recent novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” has been translated into 20 languages in over 30 countries. She is also the author of “When We Were the Kennedys,” a New England bestseller, Oprah magazine summer-reading pick and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award and the Maine Literary Award. Her novel Any Bitter Thing was an ABA bestseller and Book Sense Top Ten pick.

Her widely anthologized short stories have won a Pushcart Prize and been featured on public radio. She also writes books for writers and teachers. Her nonfiction has appeared in Oprah, New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, Parade and many other publications. Her first play, “Papermaker,” enjoyed an extended debut run at Portland Stage, becoming its bestselling play ever.

Wood will be interviewed by Portland Press Herald arts reporter Bob Keyes.

This event takes place at One Longfellow Square in Portland. Doors open at 6:30.

Check out more upcoming MaineVoices Live events

IN-KIND SPONSORS

Share

< Previous

Next >