Mother-and-daughter Maine writers Julia Spencer-Fleming and Victoria Hugo-Vidal talked about their careers, their family and their distinct hyphenated last names Tuesday evening in an entertaining installment of the Portland Press Herald’s MaineVoices Live interview series.

Press Herald editorial page editor Greg Kesich interviewed the women, his longtime family friends, in front an audience at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

Spencer-Fleming is the New York Times best-selling author of the Rev. Clare Fergusson/Russ Van Alstyne mystery series. Hugo-Vidal writes a column for the Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram called The Maine Millennial.

