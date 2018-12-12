SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse has signed football coach Dino Babers to a contract extension, the school announced Wednesday night.

Details of the deal were not revealed, but the school said in a news release that the contract will keep Babers, in his third season, at the “helm of the program well into the future.”

Syracuse finished the regular season 9-3 and ranked No. 17. The Orange also appeared in all six releases of the College Football Playoff rankings and are seeking just the seventh 10-win season in school history. They are headed to the Camping World Bowl, where they will play No. 15 West Virginia in their first postseason appearance in five years.

TEMPLE: Temple is finalizing a contract to make Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz its next head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Diaz would replace Geoff Collins, who left Temple after two seasons to become coach at Georgia Tech.

MICHIGAN: Michigan dismissed running back O’Maury Samuels on the same day he was arraigned on two charges, including one for domestic violence.

MEMPHIS: All-American running back Darrell Henderson says he’s leaving Memphis after his junior season for the NFL draft.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CENTRAL MAINE CC 66, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 53: The Mustangs (12-1, 8-0 Yankee Small College Conference) opened the fourth quarter on a 10-1 run to break open a close game in beating the Seawolves (10-1, 6-1) at Auburn.

Jordyn Reynolds had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Amanda Brett had 19 points for the Seawolves.

(3) BAYLOR 96, MOREHEAD STATE 58: Kalani Brown scored 21 points as the Bears (8-0) beat the visiting Eagles (7-3).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 71, CENTRAL MAINE CC 51: Ryan Cloutier scored 17 points, including 5 of 8 from behind the arc, to lead the Seawolves (10-2, 6-1 YSCC) past the Mustangs (10-3, 6-2) at Auburn.

Atencio Martin had 12 points and 13 rebounds for SMCC, and Anderson Kavut- se tossed in 12 points.

(11) TEXAS TECH 79, NORTHWESTERN STATE 44: Jarrett Culver scored 15 points, Tariq Owens had 14 points and eight rebounds, and the host Red Raiders (9-0) ran out to a 43-point halftime lead in beating the Demons (2-8).

